Riverside Police Seek Tips in Unsolved Killing of Neighborhood Handyman

Riverside police on Monday urged anyone with information about the unsolved killing of a neighborhood handyman to come forward.

William Calderon was a husband and father from Moreno Valley found shot to death on Sept. 1 inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 7400 block of El Sol Way in Riverside, according to police.

Officers responded about 9:44 p.m. the area, a cul-de-sac in the Casa Blanca neighborhood just 4 miles from downtown Riverside. Calderon, 37, has no known gang ties and worked as a handyman, police said.

Authorities have struggled to find leads in the two months since the killing.

“So far, there has not been any information developed leading to the identity of the suspect(s),” reads a news release from the Riverside Police Department. “Please help us find those responsible for this senseless murder.”

Anyone with information can reach Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brett Stennett at 951-353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov , or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app’s ‘SUBMIT A TIP’ feature while referencing report number 190025297.