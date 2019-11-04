× Sex Offender Gets 15 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old at Torrance Elementary School Playground

A registered sex offender was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison after he pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at an elementary school playground in Torrance, authorities said.

Dalan Anthony Johnson, 32, of Torrance, pleaded to one count of forcible lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, and admitted the assault took place during a second-degree burglary, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Johnson was on parole and was still wearing an ankle bracelet when he walked onto the campus of Lincoln Elementary School on March 28 and assaulted the child, prosecutors said.

The victim told her parents, who reported the incident to the school district, the Torrance Police Department said at the time.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and spotted Johnson walking through the campus less than a minute before committing the sex crime, according to police.

He was arrested a day later in the Harbor Gateway area, Torrance police said.

Johnson was previously convicted of a lewd act on a child under 14 in 2015, then of indecent exposure with a prior lewd act conviction in 2016, according to prosecutors and the Megan’s Law website.