Signs, Symptoms & Treatments of PANDAS With Dr. Tanya Altmann

November 4, 2019
Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live to tell us what parents need to know about the neuropsychiatric disorder called Pandas. For more information on Dr. Tanya, you can go visit her website or follow her on social media. For more information on Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, you can visit their website.

