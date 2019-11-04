Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Tanya Altmann joined us live to tell us what parents need to know about the neuropsychiatric disorder called Pandas. For more information on Dr. Tanya, you can go visit her website or follow her on social media. For more information on Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, you can visit their website.
Signs, Symptoms & Treatments of PANDAS With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
What You Need to Know About This Year’s Flu Season With Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Keep Your Kids Happy & Healthy this School Year With Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann
-
Are You Wearing the Wrong Shoe? What You Need to Know With Dr. Karen Joubert
-
An Intimate Journey into America’s Mental Health Crisis With Psychiatrist, Author & Filmmaker Dr. Kenneth Rosenberg
-
Dr. Mark Hyman’s With Recipes From His New Cookbook “Food: What the Heck Should I Cook?”
-
-
A New Injectable Treatment for Frown Lines With Dr. Sarmela Sunder
-
Dr. Todd Lanman Talks New Surgery for Neck Pain Sufferers
-
Daily Routines to Alleviate Back Pain With Physical Therapist Dr. Karen Joubert
-
Causes and Treatments for Spider and Varicose Veins With Dr. Albert Malvehy
-
Dr. Sarah E. Hill on Her New Book ‘This is Your Brain on Birth Control’
-
-
What is Leaky Brain With Dr. Steven Gundry
-
Last Minute Halloween Costumes With Meredith Sinclair
-
Group Halloween Costume Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette & Party City