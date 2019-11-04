× Suspicious Item at Former Rep. Katie Hill’s Palmdale Office Prompts Hazmat Response

A hazardous materials team responded Monday to the Palmdale office of former Rep. Katie Hill, who stepped down from the House last week, officials said..

Sheriff’s deputies requested firefighters’ assistance in government offices at 1008 West Avenue M14 shortly after noon, according to Supervisor Sims with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The address houses one of Hill’s three Southern California outposts.

It’s unclear exactly what the item of concern was.

Two people came into contact with it. It was unclear whether they were transported for treatment, but two ambulances did respond to the location, Sims said.

A hazmat crew and sheriff’s officials were continuing to investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

