This Laser Projector Is the Cheapest Way Yet to Get That Movie Theater Experience at Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A movie theater experience at home for thousands of dollars less!

Let’s be honest, we’ve all dreamed of having that big screen movie theater experience at home.

While today’s big screen TV's have given us a bit of that, a new device called the VAVA 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector takes the experience even further, for way less than before!

The last time I saw a similarly equipped laser projector was a few years back at CES and it cost about $10,000.

Follow KTLA Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro on Instagram, Facebook, Podcast, Newsletter & Twitter

"Everyone always dreams about having this gigantic cinematic screen in their home," said Allen Fung, General Manager at VAVA.

VAVA's 4K ultra short throw laser projector is now one of the least expensive on the market.

"The laser uses an industrial grade engine that lasts up to 25,000 hours, that's the equivalent of watching it everyday, 4 hours a day, for next 17 years," explained Fung.

With a typical projector, if someone were to walk in front of the screen - you’d be out of luck. But with a short throw, the image originates from so close, it’s not going to be interrupted!

"We really put a lot of thoughts and efforts into creating a product that really just blends into your home environment. The cool thing about ultra short throw is that about 8 inches away from the wall you can project up to 100 or 150 inches," said Jeh Lin, Director of Marketing at VAVA.

VAVA set up a demo with a special grey screen that enhances the image, but you could just use a white wall.

The image was easily visible with the shades open, but better when closed.

The image quality was super clear, but it's not as bright or vibrant as your typical TV. I really liked how everything on screen had a cinematic quality - perfect for movies, TV shows and sporting events.

There are also speakers built in powered by Harman Kardon, their audio was sufficient enough to fill the room and use for everyday listening.

"What we’re really saying to the market is that this is meant to be a TV replacement," explained Lin.

The device did $2 million dollars on Indiegogo, so clearly people are interested in this tech.

The VAVA 4K Projector is $2,700 dollars, which is still pricier than a typical flat screen TV, but you're almost getting 4 big screens in one for that price. It's one step closer to a truly affordable home theater.

Take $100 off the price of the projector at Amazon with code LASERTV4