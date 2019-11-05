× Alleged Fake Doctor Arrested After Being Accused of Causing 4 Deaths in Germany

A 48-year-old woman, accused of causing four deaths after faking her medical qualifications, has been arrested in Germany.

The woman also allegedly caused eight long-term injuries while working as an assistant doctor at a hospital in Fritzlar in Schwalm-Eder district in the center of the country, according to a statement from state prosecutors published October 31.

Prosecutors confirmed the suspect is accused of manslaughter, grievous bodily harm, fraud, document forgery, misuse of a title, and practicing medicine without permission.

She allegedly used fake documents to get a job at the hospital where she worked from November 2015 to August 2018, then continued to practice there despite repeated errors, including the administration of incorrect medication.

Police executed a search warrant in January 2019 related to employment fraud and later expanded their investigation.

The woman was arrested on October 29 and remains in detention as she presents a flight risk, according to prosecutors. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the woman was involved in further cases of malpractice.

Police will also investigate whether two doctors working in the hospital at the time were in breach of duty.

The case follows on from the conviction of a German nurse for the murder of 85 patients in his care.

Niels Hoegel, a 42-year-old former nurse who is considered Germany’s deadliest post-war serial killer, was sentenced to life in prison.

And up to 3,000 foreign doctors in the UK are having their backgrounds checked after it emerged that a fake psychiatrist with no qualifications was allowed to practice for more than 22 years.

Zholia Alemi was jailed for fraud in October 2018 after she changed an elderly client’s will to make herself a beneficiary.