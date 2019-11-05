Authorities Seek Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping of 14-Year-Old in Willowbrook

Authorities are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a 14-year-old in the South Los Angeles community of Willowbrook on Tuesday.

The teenager was walking northbound along Willowbrook Avenue near East 120th Street when the man tried to pull the victim into an apartment complex around 6:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was last seen walking northbound on Willowbrook toward a nearby Metro station, authorities said. A blurred image of him wearing a white hoodie and jeans was released by the department.

He was described by sheriff’s officials in a flyer as between 25 to 35 years old, standing 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing about 130 to 140 pounds. He had a full beard and was wearing black shoes at the time.

No other details have been released as authorities continue investigating.

Anyone with information can reach Detective S. Swenson at 323-568-4800 or SLSwenso@lasd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or through this online form.