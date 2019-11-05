Boot Barn Marketing Director Dawn Den Hartog Talks Boot Barn Military Donation Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Marketing Director for Boot Barn Dawn Den Hartog joined us to tell us all about Boot Barn’s donation drive to support the troops. Boot Barn is committed to supporting our troops overseas. For the past few years, they’ve held an event in our stores leading into Veterans Day at which customers can purchase items to donate to the troops – they place them into a donation box in the store. Boot Barn then ships all the product and the thank you cards to the organization "Operation: Care and Comfort" who regularly sends packages to troops overseas. For more information, visit a Boot Barn location near you or visit their website.