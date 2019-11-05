× California DMV ‘Data Breach’ Exposes Thousands of Drivers’ Social Security Information

Already besieged by problems including long wait times, the California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday said it suffered a “data breach” in which federal agencies, including immigration authorities, had improper access to the Social Security information of 3,200 people issued driver’s licenses.

Notices of the data breach went out to those whose Social Security information — including whether or not a license holder had a Social Security number — was accessed during the last four years by seven agencies, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service, the Small Business Administration and district attorneys in San Diego and Santa Clara counties.

The issue was discovered by the DMV on Aug. 2 and access to the information was cut off, officials said. The disclosure of the information did not involve hacking or sharing information with private individuals, according to DMV spokeswoman Anita Gore.

“Protection of personal information is important to DMV, and we have taken additional steps to correct this error, protect this information and reaffirm our serious commitment to protect the privacy rights of all license holders,” Gore said. “That’s why DMV immediately began correcting the access error following a legal compliance review, ensured that no additional confidential information was disclosed to these entities, and has implemented several additional layers of review.”

