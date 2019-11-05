The Co-founder and CEO of AMVI (American Made, Vintage Inspired) Hind joined us live with 5 must-have basics to add to your wardrobe this season. Amvi is a Los Angeles based sophisticated loungewear for the "LA Cool Girl". The brands founder Hind created the brand due to her love of European fashion and chic casual wear. To shop the looks in today’s segment, you can visit their website or follow them on social media @AmviCollection.
Fashion Basics to Add to Your Wardrobe With AMVI
