Fontana Man Arrested After Allegedly Burning Down His Ex-Girlfriend’s Home

A Fontana man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, threatening her, and burning down her residence, officials said Tuesday.

A woman called 911 around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to report that her former partner, Marlon Castro, had broken into her Fontana home in the 9800 block of Arbor Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Her two children were inside at the time, and Castro was angry and said that he was going to set her home on fire, the victim told authorities.

The woman managed to take her children and leave, the Sheriff’s Department said. As she drove away, she saw a significant amount of smoke coming from her home, according to the agency.

Deputies responded to the scene and arrived to find the residence engulfed in flames as strong winds blew through the area. The Fire Department later extinguished the blaze, but the home had been destroyed, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officers on the ground and an aerial unit searched for Castro that night but did not find him. Two days later, around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, he was spotted near the victim’s home and was detained without any further incident, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities booked Castro at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of residential burglary, making criminal threats, and arson.

He’s being held on $50,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, inmate records show.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call detectives at the Sheriff’s Department’s Fontana station at 909-356-6767. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.