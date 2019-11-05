Former East L.A. High School Teacher Pleads to Sexually Assaulting Her 15-Year-Old Student

A former East Los Angeles high school teacher pleaded no contest Tuesday to sexually assaulting her 15-year-old student, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Gina Murry, 33, pleaded to one count each of lewd act upon a child and oral copulation of a person under 16, the DA said. She is expected to be sentenced to two years in prison next year.

The former Esteban Torres High School teacher sexually assaulted the teenage boy over a two-month period beginning in May 2018, prosecutors said.

She was initially charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual assault, including unlawful sexual intercourse, lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Murry was taken into custody on Sep. 5, last year, and released that same day on $250,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s online inmate records.

At the time of her arrest, the Los Angeles Unified School District released a statement calling the allegations “disturbing” and saying that the teacher was “reassigned from the school,” the Los Angeles Times reported.