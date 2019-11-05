Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Corporate Executive Chef for Gelson's Abe Van Beek joined us live to tell us all about their free holiday dinner tasting event at Gelson’s. On November 9th, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., all 27 Gelson’s stores across Southern California will host free holiday meal tastings, offering samples of delicious dishes including roasted turkey & gravy, glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yam soufflé and mashed potatoes. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.