Corporate Executive Chef for Gelson's Abe Van Beek joined us live to tell us all about their free holiday dinner tasting event at Gelson’s. On November 9th, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., all 27 Gelson’s stores across Southern California will host free holiday meal tastings, offering samples of delicious dishes including roasted turkey & gravy, glazed ham, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yam soufflé and mashed potatoes. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Gelson’s Free Holiday Meal Tastings Saturday, November 9th From 11a.m. – 3p.m.
-
You Can Sit Next to the Bride of Frankenstein in CityWalk’s New VR Experience
-
Ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Joins Cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’
-
Enter for a chance to win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park
-
Trump Says Serious Trade Negotiations With China Will Begin Soon
-
Trump Sends Mixed Messages to China on Trade Dispute
-
-
Nearly 1 Million Children Could Lose Automatic Free Lunch Under Trump Admin Food Stamps Proposal
-
Los Angeles Times ‘The Taste’ Preview
-
McDonald’s to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Happy Meal by Bringing Back Retro Toys
-
An Evening on the Beach Benefiting St. Vincent Meals on Wheels
-
CBD, Cold Brew and Latte Art to Celebrate National Coffee Day in L.A.
-
-
National Taco Day Is Friday; Here’s Where to Snag Free and Cheap Tacos
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 13th, 2019
-
No Prison Time for 2 Ex-NYPD Detectives Who Pleaded Guilty to Having Sex With Handcuffed 18-Year-Old While On Duty