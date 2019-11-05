Gov. Newsom Meets With PG&E Officials Amid Utility’s Bankruptcy Case

A message is displayed on a wall inside the Pacific Gas and Electric Wildfire Safety Operations Center on Aug. 5, 2019 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The chief executive of a troubled California utility blamed for starting a series of catastrophic wildfires is meeting with Gov. Gavin Newsom to mediate the company’s bankruptcy case.

Pacific Gas & Electric CEO Corp. Bill Johnson and other top officials met with Newsom Tuesday in Sacramento. Representatives from shareholders, bondholders and wildfire victims also attended the meeting at the state Capitol.

The governor’s office says Newsom reiterated the state’s frustration with PG&E and urged the parties to resolve the company’s bankruptcy before next year’s wildfire season.

The company has angered customers with its pre-emptive power shutoffs to millions of Californians during windy weather to prevent fallen powerlines from starting wildfires. Johnson says he understands the shutoffs have caused hardships, but said they were successful in preventing catastrophic wildfires.

