Highland Day Care Operator Accused of Harming Baby Girl, Toddler Boy; Other Victims Sought: SBSD

A day care operator in Highland has been arrested after being accused of child cruelty in Highland, and investigators think there may be additional victims, authorities said Tuesday.

On Sunday night, deputies contacted the Crimes Against Children Detail regarding a 5-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy who were reported to have been abused and endangered, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The infant and toddler both attended Drinkard-Batiste Family Child Care, a licensed home day care facility in the 7000 block of Nye Drive, the department said in a news release.

Detectives responded to the day care on Monday afternoon, where they spoke with 53-year-old Rosalind Drinkard-Batiste, the facility’s operator, according to the release.

Following an investigation, she was arrested and booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and false imprisonment, detectives said. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Authorities did not specify when the incident is alleged to have occurred, nor did they provide information on any injuries.

No further details were immediately released.

Detectives said they believed there may be other victims in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Shaunna Ables at 909- 387-3615.

Anonymous tips can also be left through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.