Kelly Clarkson in Las Vegas

Posted 11:05 AM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, November 5, 2019

Grammy-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson is headed to Las Vegas for an all-new residency starting next April.  Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10am at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, November 6 for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Kelly Clarkson Invincible: The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.  Winner gets to choose the performance date. The winner will also receive a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card.  Good luck!

Already have the code word?  You can enter below.
The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.