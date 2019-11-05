Kelly Clarkson in Las Vegas

Grammy-winning superstar Kelly Clarkson is headed to Las Vegas for an all-new residency starting next April. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10am at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, November 6 for your chance to win 2 tickets to see Kelly Clarkson Invincible: The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Winner gets to choose the performance date. The winner will also receive a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, plus a $100 American Express gift card. Good luck!

