× L.A. City Prosecutors Call for Bel-Air Megamansion to Be Torn Down

Los Angeles city prosecutors are calling for an unfinished megamansion in Bel-Air to be torn down to its foundation, the latest twist in the saga over a colossal building at the center of criminal charges, court battles and an FBI investigation.

Until recently, city officials had been working with real estate developer Mohamed Hadid to bring the building in line with city codes, requiring only parts of the building to be removed.

But last week, City Atty. Mike Feuer and his prosecutors stepped up their demands, saying that a structural engineer had found that key structures supporting the building were deficient.

In a filing, they asked a judge to stiffen the probation conditions for Hadid, requiring him to continue demolishing the building and leave only the parts of the foundation that had been driven into the ground.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.