Man Indicted on Murder Charge in Killing of Malibu Creek State Park Camper, Other Shootings

A man has been indicted on a murder charge in the killing of a Malibu Creek State Park camper, officials announced Tuesday.

On Oct. 21, a grand jury indicted Anthony Rauda, 43, for one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with other shootings and five counts of second-degree burglary. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rauda pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 5.

He had previously been charged by the DA’s office earlier this year and pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Rauda is accused of fatally shooting Tristan Beaudette, 35, while the victim was camping with his two young daughters in the state park on June 22, 2018. The children were not hurt in the attack.

In addition, Rauda allegedly shot at unsuspecting campers or motorists dating back to 2016 before he was arrested.

In November 2016, he is accused of shooting and wounding a man who was sleeping in a hammock also in the Malibu Creek State Park area. Less than a week later, Rauda allegedly shot into the sleeping area of another vehicle, officials said.

In 2017, he allegedly shot into vehicles on three different occasions, but no one was injured in those shootings.

On June 18, 2018, Rauda allegedly shot at a Tesla on Las Virgenes. Four days later Beaudette was fatally shot.

Rauda eluded authorities for months before officials found him armed with a rifle on a remote hillside within the park last October. At the time he was arrested him in connection with a string of burglaries in the Calabasas area.

The defendant has a previous conviction in Ventura County from 2014, and convictions in Los Angeles County dating back to 2006, according to a criminal complaint.

He faces a maximum sentence of more than 265 years in prison if convicted as charged.