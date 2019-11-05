Man Killed When Car Overturns, Lands in Avocado Heights Area Riverbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed Tuesday morning when he drove off the 605 Freeway and plunged into a riverbed in the Avocado Heights area.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the 605 Freeway just north of the 60 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said.

Arriving officers found the wrecked vehicle overturned in a riverbed below the freeway.

The driver had apparently lost control and traveled down an embankment before possibly going airborne and landing in the water.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP Sgt. Nicholas Norton said.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department dive team was called to see if any additional occupants had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash but did not find anyone, Polizzi said.

A SigAlert was issued for two lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway during the investigation.

The freeway was completely reopened about 4:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.