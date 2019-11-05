Man Serving Time for Murder Is Convicted of Raping, Killing Silver Lake Woman in 1980

A man who was serving time in prison for murder has been convicted of raping and fatally stabbing a woman in her Silver Lake apartment in 1980, officials announced Tuesday.

Harold Anthony Parkinson, 60, was found guilty of first-degree murder, and a jury also found true a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a rape.

Parkinson beat and stabbed Stephanie Sommers, 36, in her apartment along the 3500 block of Marathon Street on Aug. 30, 1980, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators were able to link forensic evidence from the crime scene to Parkinson. Authorities did not elaborate on the investigation.

The defendant is serving a 15-years-to-life in Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe for an unrelated killing that occurred in Los Angeles in 1981, officials said. No details were released about the 1981 homicide.

Parkinson will be sentenced on Dec. 2. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.