Multivehicle Crash on SB 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area Causes Backup

Posted 6:29 AM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, November 5, 2019
Data pix.

A crash involving at least five vehicles has caused a miles-long backup on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Van Nuys area Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Victory Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

All but two lanes were inaccessible to motorists as officials responded to the scene, where vehicles that were apparently involved in a chain-reaction crash came to a rest across several lanes.

Traffic was backed up to the 118 Freeway.

Authorities provided no further details.

 

 

