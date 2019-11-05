Multivehicle Crash on SB 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area Causes Backup

A crash involving at least five vehicles has caused a miles-long backup on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Van Nuys area Tuesday morning.
The incident happened near Victory Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.
All but two lanes were inaccessible to motorists as officials responded to the scene, where vehicles that were apparently involved in a chain-reaction crash came to a rest across several lanes.
Traffic was backed up to the 118 Freeway.
Authorities provided no further details.
34.189857 -118.451357