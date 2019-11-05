Multivehicle Crash on SB 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area Causes Backup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash involving at least five vehicles has caused a miles-long backup on the southbound 405 Freeway in the Van Nuys area Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Victory Boulevard at around 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

All but two lanes were inaccessible to motorists as officials responded to the scene, where vehicles that were apparently involved in a chain-reaction crash came to a rest across several lanes.

Traffic was backed up to the 118 Freeway.

Authorities provided no further details.

🚨405 Commuters🚨 Multi-vehicle crash occurred around 5:30am on SB 405 near Victory Blvd. As of 6:15am, the HOV, #1 and #2 lanes remain blocked while #3 and #4 still open. Traffic is moving through slowly. DO NOT DRIVE WRONG WAY DOWN FWY ON-RAMPS! — CHP - West Valley (@CHPWestValley) November 5, 2019