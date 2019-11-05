Nogales High School Noble Regiment Marching Band Goes to London

Gayle Anderson was live in La Puente with the Nogales High School Noble Regiment Marching Band and Colorguard Teams who were officially invited to perform at the New Year’s Day Parade in London.
This talented group must be doing something right. The award winning Noble Regiment has performed twice at the New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2008 and 2015. Noble Regiment will be one of four schools to represent the West Coast.
We can help support Noble Regiment and expenses associated with its travel to London. For more information, check out their website or contact band director Brad Pollock via email at bpollock@rowlandschools.org or call him at (626)965-3437 ext. 3661
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at (323)460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com