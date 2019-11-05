O.C. Couple Warns Others After They Say They Were Swindled by Wedding Videographer

An Orange County couple is warning other betrothed after they say they were misled by their wedding videographer, who took 13 months to deliver a product that didn't contain many of their special moments. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 5, 2019.

