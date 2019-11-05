An Orange County couple is warning other betrothed after they say they were misled by their wedding videographer, who took 13 months to deliver a product that didn't contain many of their special moments. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 5, 2019.
O.C. Couple Warns Others After They Say They Were Swindled by Wedding Videographer
-
College Admissions Scam: NY Couple Sentenced to Month in Prison for Paying $125K to Rig Entrance Exams
-
L.A. Times Reaches Tentative Agreement With Newsroom Union
-
‘I Don’t Have Anything, Except for This’: Woman Reunited With Heirloom Ring After Getty Fire Destroys Her Brentwood Home
-
Family of 5, Diving Co. Owner and 2 Students Among Victims Aboard Boat That Burned Near Santa Cruz Island
-
El Paso Shooting Victims Remembered, Including Many Who Died Shielding Family Members
-
-
63 Killed in Suicide Attack at Afghan Wedding Hall
-
PA Couple Accused of Shopping Spree After $120,000 Bank Error: ‘We Took Some Bad Legal Advice’
-
Drone Video Shows Where the Border Fence Ends in Arizona
-
Wedding Guests Tackle Gunman Who Opened Fire at New Hampshire Church
-
2 Women Arrested, Others at Large After Thieves in Moving Truck Target Commercial Marijuana Grow in Adelanto
-
-
Same-Sex Couple Who Married in California Sue State Dept. After Baby Daughter Denied Citizenship
-
High School Sweethearts Die in Car Crash Minutes After Getting Married in Texas: Report
-
Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested in Lake View Terrace Crash That Killed Horses and Injured Riders: LAPD