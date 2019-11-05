× Richard Cerutti, San Diego Paleontologist Whose Mastodon Discovery Drew Contention, Dies at 78

Richard Cerutti knew from an early age that he wanted to be an explorer of the past. He was not yet 10 when he joined his father at a construction site in La Jolla and began collecting fossilized clams and snails more than 30 million years old.

What began as a curiosity became an obsession that would one day lead to Cerutti’s name being attached to perhaps the most contentious discoveries in North American archaeology when he found in a highway-widening project the tusk of a mastodon that would eventually bear his name.

Respected for his keen eye and a delicate touch with a rock pick, Cerutti died Sunday of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to his son Matthew. He was 78 and belonged to a generation of postwar scientists drawn to the coastal valleys of San Diego County for their wealth of fossil deposits.

Among colleagues at dig sites, he was known as Rooster for the red stripe on his hard hat, and he bore a striking resemblance to Burt Reynolds. His most prized possession was a butter knife lifted from a Black Angus restaurant.

