Small Brush Fire Sparks Near Brentwood Homes

Firefighters were working to put out a small brush fire that sparked near homes in Brentwood Tuesday evening.

Crews responded around 5:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of Kenter Avenue, near where the Getty Fire recently burned, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Around 6 p.m., LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said one engine was handling a spot fire that measured about 20 square feet.

When Sky5 was initially above the blaze around 6:10 p.m., barely any flames could be seen. But a short time later, something caused the fire to spark and spread.

The aerial video showed the flames sizzling near power lines, flashing quickly between different colors.

There was no immediate word on what could have ignited the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.