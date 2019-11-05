Tulare Mother Cries After Being Sentenced to 4 Years for Having Sex With 2 of Daughter’s Teen Boyfriends

Posted 10:21 AM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, November 5, 2019

A central California mother convicted of having sex with two teenage boys has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Coral Lytle is seen in a booking photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Coral Lytle is seen in a booking photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno Bee reports 42-year-old Coral Lytle, of Tulare, was sentenced Monday and taken into custody.

Lytle wept as she was placed in handcuffs and several of her friends and supporters in the courtroom also cried.

Lytle will have to register as a sex offender for life. She chose not to speak during the sentencing.

Family members of the victims, who were 14- and 15-year-old high school freshmen at the time of the crimes, lashed out at Lytle.

One of the mothers of the victims told Lytle her name will always be equated with “a sex offender and rapist.”

The families are not being identified because the boys are victims of sex crimes.

The victims were her daughters’ boyfriends, the Bee reported, citing court records.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.