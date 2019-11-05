Turning Over A New Leaf With Daisy Fuentes | The News Director’s Office

On this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby chat with TV host, model, and entrepreneur Daisy Fuentes. Daisy takes us back to the beginning of her career in local news doing the weather, and how she eventually burst onto the scene after becoming MTV’s first Latina VJ in the U.S.

Daisy also talks about launching her fashion line in the early days of licensing and branding, meeting her husband on social media, and how her new show A New Leaf is helping people make new discoveries about their family history.

