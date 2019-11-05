× USC Cuts Number of Trustees, Imposes Age Limits and Diversity Rules in Wake of Scandals

USC trustees approved far-reaching changes to their governing board Tuesday aimed at reforming leadership weaknesses that prevented the private university from effectively handling a series of scandals over the last few years.

Trustees voted to dramatically reduce the board’s size, impose term and age limits, diversify membership and limit the ability of the university president and board chair to handpick members of the powerful executive committee.

For the first time ever, the unusually secretive USC board will publicly disclose membership on committees, including academic affairs and finance — a standard practice even among private institutions.

In addition, a separate board will be created to oversee the university’s $1.7-billion medical enterprise that includes hospitals and clinics throughout the region.

