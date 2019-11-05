Video Shows Deputies Help Massive Bear Escape From Dumpster Near Lake Tahoe

Placer County deputies came to the rescue of an old friend early Monday after he got himself in a jam after a long night out on the town.

Two deputies were patrolling in Kings Beach when they received a call at about 3 a.m. from a concerned citizen who reported a ruckus in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, Sheriff’s Sgt. Dave Hunt said.

The deputies made their way to the scene, propping an iPhone on the windshield of their patrol vehicle before offering assistance.

A huge bear had gotten stuck inside a dumpster after scavenging for scraps. Neighbors said they had heard the animal wailing.

