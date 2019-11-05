× Yelp-Like Ratings for L.A. Schools Expected to Be Rejected by Board

Students receive grades on their report cards, but should schools also be graded on their performance?

In this era of at-a-glance five-star ratings and numeric rankings, the Los Angeles school board is wrestling with how to fairly assess campuses and present data in an easy-to-understand way.

On Tuesday, a school board majority is expected to reject its first-ever plan to rate schools. The next steps are not entirely laid out. But an emerging strategy would use already reported state data and make it more accessible and easier to understand. The state does not rank schools.

Veteran educator Jackie Goldberg, who joined the board via a special election in May, fueled the anti-grading momentum after the plan to rate schools on a scale of 1 to 5 became more widely known in August. The plan was never supported by the unions representing teachers or administrators.

