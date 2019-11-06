1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Church’s Chicken in San Diego

Police are searching for a gunman who shot three people — killing one — at a fast food restaurant in San Diego Wednesday.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Church's Chicken on Del Sol Boulevard in the Otay Mesa area.

The suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

One victim died at a hospital. Two others are hospitalized in unknown condition.

The shooter escaped the scene in a light-blue sedan, officials said.

san lice describe the suspect as a black man in his 30s measuring about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and basketball shorts with a Chargers beanie.

