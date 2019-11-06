× 60-Year-Old Culver City Man Fatally Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver

Authorities released the identity Wednesday of a 60-Year-old Culver City man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run last weekend.

Reynaldo Martinez died in the collision, which was reported about 1:45 a.m. Sunday along Washington Place, just west of Frances Avenue, according to Culver City Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Coroner officials.

Police responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian to find Martinez lying badly injured in the eastbound lanes of Washington place, officials said. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

“Our officers learned that the victim had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street and that the suspect had fled the location following the collision,” police said in a written statement.

Description of the involved vehicle and driver were not available.

“No witnesses to the collision were located during the on-scene investigation,” the statement said. “The suspect never returned to the scene following the collision and was not identified.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact Culver City Police Department Investigator Houck at 310-253-6254, or Sgt. Loken at 310-253-6260.