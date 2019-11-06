Richard Louv And How Connecting With Animals Can Transform Our Lives | Frank Buckley Interviews

Richard Louv is a nature journalist and the author of “Our Wild Calling: How connecting with animals can transform our lives–and save theirs.” Richard is the author of 10 books including “Last Child in the Woods” in which he introduced the phrase “nature deficit disorder” to describe what he calls “the price that humans pay for their alienation from the rest of nature.” Richard is the recipient of the Audubon Medal and the co-founder of the Children and Nature Network.

During this podcast, Richard discusses his new book in which he asked friends, colleagues, and others to describe their “brief encounters and longer-term relationships with other animals, wild or domestic.” Richard explains something he calls “species loneliness,” and he talks about why he believes humans need to connect with animals and nature.