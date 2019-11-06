× Body Found on Angeles Crest Highway in Pasadena Area; Homicide Investigation Underway

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a motorist reported seeing a body on the Angeles Crest Highway in the Pasadena area early Wednesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. before handing over the case to Pasadena officials, which have jurisdiction of the stretch of the highway where the remains were found, Pasadena police Lt. Pete Hettema.

The body had a gunshot wound but investigators have not confirmed whether or not it was the cause of death, Hetteme said.

The person appeared to be a man in his 20s, the lieutenant added.

Officers continued to assess the site near mile marker 26 at 8 a.m.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.