Jake Fire Threatens Homes in Santa Clarita Area, Prompts School Evacuations

Firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand on a small brush fire in the Santa Clarita area fire that threatened homes and prompted evacuations at two schools on Wednesday afternoon.

The Jake Fire erupted just before 1 p.m. in the in the 21500 block of Deputy Jake Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Within 40 minutes, the blaze had grown to about 7 acres and was at 0%.

But firefighters were able to make quick work of the fire, with ground crews receiving significant support from water-dropping aircraft.

By 1:55 p.m., forward progress had been stopped and officials were evaluating whether to lift the evacuations.

Students from Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary School were evacuated to Newhall Elementary School at 24507 Walnut St., the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station tweeted. Parents were asked to pick up their children at the Newhall school.

The Master’s University campus south of Placerita Canyon Road between Pepperide Drive and Aden Avenue was also evacuated, according to the city’s emergency website.

Classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day, the college tweeted.

Officials have asked people to avoid the area of Deputy Jake Drive and Kirsch Court amid the firefight.

Firefighters faced favorable conditions, unlike last week’s area wildfires which were fueled by some of the most powerful Santa Ana winds to hit the region in over a decade.

Lights winds of about 7 mph were blowing from a southwesterly direction, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity was about 10%.

Check back for updates on this developing story.