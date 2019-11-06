Christopher Dennis, Known as ‘Hollywood Superman,’ Dies at 52

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christopher Dennis, who was known as the "Hollywood Superman" for impersonating the Man of Steel for nearly 30 years along the Walk of Fame and beyond, has died.

The street performer was 52, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The death was confirmed by Morgan Siebert, one of the owners of the Super Museum in Illinois.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

Dennis became a Hollywood Boulevard staple with other characters who walked along the stretch greeting tourists. He was known for resemblance to Christopher Reeve, who popularized the Man of Steel on the big screen in the 1970s.

Dennis made several appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which tapes along the same stretch that Dennis walked for decades, and starred in the 2007 documentary "Confessions of a Super Hero."

Dennis, who was known to visit the Super Museum, was married at the location in front of the Superman statue, the museum said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration," the museum wrote in the post. "Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years. We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him."