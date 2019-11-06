‘Deeply Saddened’: LAFD Announces Active Duty Death of Fire Captain

LAFD is mourning the death of one of its captains.

“The Los Angeles Fire Department is deeply saddened to announce the active duty death of James V. Como, Captain I,” the agency said in a somber announcement posted to Facebook on Tuesday night.

Como died on Sunday. A cause of death was not immediately released.

He was with the department for nearly 30 years, starting his career on July 30, 1990, according to the post.

The captain’s last field assignment was at Fire Station 84 in Woodland Hills.

Como is survived by his parents, sister, two sons and his brother-in-law, who is also an LAFD captain.