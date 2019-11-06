Driver Sought in Downtown L.A. Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police reached out to the public for help Wednesday in tracking down a car and hit-and-run driver who plowed into a man in a downtown Los Angeles crosswalk over the weekend.

The hit-and-run took place about 11 p.m. at Grand Avenue and 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old man, was crossing Grand Avenue when he was struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan heading south on 9th Street, police said in a written statement.

Surveillance video that captured the collision appeared to show the driver pass through a red light and veer to avoid cross traffic before striking head-on into the pedestrian. The impact sent the victim flying over the windshield of the car before landing in the street. The vehicle continued on without stopping to help.

The city of Los Angeles offers a standing $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of drivers involved in injury hit-and-run crashes.

Anyone with information was urged to contact theLAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.