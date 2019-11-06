Earn Up to 20% Cash Back on November 7th With RetailMeNot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle Expert Ashley Fultz joined us live to tell us all about Cash Back Day and all the amazing deals you can get for one day only on Thursday, Nov 7th. Cash Back Day is a new holiday that was created by RetailMeNot to kick off the holiday season with some of the biggest offers of the year. This annual holiday will take place on every first Thursday of November. 100’s of retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Adidas and more are involved and you can get up to 20% cash back. For more information, you can go to www.CashBackDay.com or www.RetailMeNot.com