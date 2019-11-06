Lifestyle Expert Ashley Fultz joined us live to tell us all about Cash Back Day and all the amazing deals you can get for one day only on Thursday, Nov 7th. Cash Back Day is a new holiday that was created by RetailMeNot to kick off the holiday season with some of the biggest offers of the year. This annual holiday will take place on every first Thursday of November. 100’s of retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Adidas and more are involved and you can get up to 20% cash back. For more information, you can go to www.CashBackDay.com or www.RetailMeNot.com
Earn Up to 20% Cash Back on November 7th With RetailMeNot
-
Fashionable Fall Outfit Ideas With Anthropologie & Style Expert Ashley Fultz
-
How to Style Fall’s Biggest Boot Trends With the Style Editrix’s Ashley Fultz
-
Enter for a chance to win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park
-
Gelson’s Free Holiday Meal Tastings Saturday, November 9th From 11a.m. – 3p.m.
-
J.C. Penny Could Be Kicked Off N.Y. Stock Exchange Because Shares Are Worth Too Little
-
-
Apple’s New Credit Card Will Be Available to Some People Tuesday
-
Protests Greet Trump During Fundraising Trips to Bay Area, Beverly Hills
-
Chicago Teachers Are on Strike in Nation’s 3rd Largest District
-
Confident LAUSD Kindergartner Predicts He’ll Make 11 New Friends on First Day of School
-
Alaska Airlines Will Give Priority Boarding to Those Holding a Starbucks Holiday Cup
-
-
Man Found Guilty of Killing His Disabled Sons by Driving Off Port of L.A. Dock to Collect Life Insurance
-
Limited Edition Día de los Muertos Barbie Set to Be Released on Thursday
-
Stockton Experiments With Universal Basic Income — and Idea Backed by Pres. Candidate Andrew Yang