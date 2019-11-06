Finding Spiritual Alignment With Gabby Bernstein | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is New York Times best-selling author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein. At 25 years old, Gabby weighed 98 pounds and was addicted to cocaine and alcohol.
She realized she could either die as an addict or choose another path. Gabby is now 14 years sober and has published 7 self-help books, including her latest, Super Attractor.
