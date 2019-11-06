Florida Man Accused of Groping Cast Member Dressed as Princess at Disney World

Posted 10:21 AM, November 6, 2019, by
The entrance to the Walt Disney World theme park is seen June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The entrance to the Walt Disney World theme park is seen June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities say a 51-year-old Florida man groped a Walt Disney World worker dressed as a princess during a photo opportunity at the Magic Kingdom.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavit says Brian Sherman and his wife posed for pictures with the woman on Saturday afternoon. Sherman said the character was his favorite before putting his arm around her and groping her breast.

The affidavit says Sherman sat on one side of the woman, and his wife was on the other side. Coworkers told investigators the victim wasn’t able to move before Sherman groped her. She was crying when Sherman left the room.

The Disney photographer provided the pictures to investigators who used them to identify Sherman, who was booked on battery charges. A lawyer wasn’t listed on court records.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.