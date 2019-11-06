× Former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Rumored to Become Interim Police Superintendent in Chicago

When Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck walked away from a 40-year police career in 2018, he said bull riders know when its time to get off the bull.

But it appears Beck could climb back on the bull. Rumors swirling across Chicago say Beck is the top contender to be the interim police superintendent as the city conducts a national search for a top cop.

Beck declined to comment, but several law enforcement sources close to him said he is working to finalize an agreement to temporarily lead the nation’s second-largest municipal police force. He is expected to meet with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot later this week.

“Charlie Beck was the right man for the job when he was the chief in Los Angeles,” Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff said Wednesday. “For that job in Chicago, he is the right person.”

