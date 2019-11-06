Former NFL All-Pro, America’s Got Talent Finalist and Elite Magician Jon Dorenbos joined us live to tell us about his new book “Life is Magic - My Inspiring Journey from Tragedy to Self Discovery.” The book is available on Amazon. You can also visit his website or follow him on social media.
Jon Dorenbos’ Talks New Book ‘Life is Magic’ and Performs a Card Trick
