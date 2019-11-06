Jon Dorenbos’ Talks New Book ‘Life is Magic’ and Performs a Card Trick

Former NFL All-Pro, America’s Got Talent Finalist and Elite Magician Jon Dorenbos joined us live to tell us about his new book “Life is Magic - My Inspiring Journey from Tragedy to Self Discovery.” The book is available on Amazon. You can also visit his website or follow him on social media.   

