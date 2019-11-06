LAUSD Board Rejects Yelp-Like Rating System for Schools

Posted 6:37 AM, November 6, 2019, by
The courtyard of the Miguel Contreras Education Complex in downtown Los Angeles is seen on Jan. 22, 2019. (Credit: Scott Heins/Getty Images)

The courtyard of the Miguel Contreras Education Complex in downtown Los Angeles is seen on Jan. 22, 2019. (Credit: Scott Heins/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles school board rejected a proposal to give Yelp-like ratings to its schools, but agreed Tuesday to make data on how students perform year to year on standardized tests more easily available.

The board voted 6-1 against a first-ever proposal to rate schools on a scale of 1 to 5. School board Vice President Jackie Goldberg had fueled the anti-rating momentum after the plan became more widely known in August. It was never supported by the unions representing teachers or administrators.

“Summative approaches hide a lot, that’s why we’ve been disaggregating information,” Goldberg said during the meeting.

In a compromise move, Goldberg, who wrote the resolution to reject the ratings, amended it to make the “growth data” on year-to-year test scores available. The district currently calculates and collects this information, but does not make it accessible online.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.