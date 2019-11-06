× Mike Bohn to Be Named USC Athletic Director: Source

After a quarter century of entrusting former Trojan football stars with the direction of its athletic department, USC has tapped an outsider to be its next athletic director.

Mike Bohn will be named to the position on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told the Los Angeles Times. He’ll be the first to assume the post without any previous ties to the university since Mike McGee, who, until now, had been the only outsider ever to lead USC athletics.

USC had zeroed in on Bohn as its choice last week, but his hiring, according to a person familiar with the situation, was delayed as the university conducted background checks.

Bohn, who spent the last five years at Cincinnati in the same position, will be introduced at a news conference at USC on Thursday. McGee also came to USC from Cincinnati.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.