One Year Later: Reflecting on the Devastating Woolsey Fire

Posted 10:53 PM, November 6, 2019
Nearly a year ago, the Woolsey Fire ripped through Ventura and Los Angeles counties, leaving destruction in its wake.

Afer igniting on Nov. 8, 2018, the wildfire blackened more than 96,000 acres, or 151 square miles, destroyed more than 400 buildings and claimed three lives.

But the damage inflicted by the fire is was not limited to property or physical injury. The fire took a toll on the mental health of those who lived through it.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 6, 2019.

