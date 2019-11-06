× Overturned Big Rig Closes Lanes on Eastbound 10 Freeway Through Baldwin Park

An overturned big rig prompted officials to close the eastbound lanes of the 10 freeway through the Baldwin Park area Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported about 1:47 a.m. on the 10 Freeway near the 605 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A big rig overturned in the incident and blocked the eastbound lanes.

Officials issued a SigAlert on the eastbound 10 Freeway from the 605 Freeway to Frasier Street

One lane was reopened to traffic about 4:30 a.m., video from the scene showed. Officials have not given an estimate as to when the remaining lanes would be open.

It was unclear what prompted the big rig to overturn and there was no immediate word on any injuries resulting from the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN BALDWIN PARK: EB 1-10 FROM I-605 TO FRASER ST – HOV, #1, 2, AND 3 LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 6, 2019