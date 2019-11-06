× Pedestrian Killed in Baldwin Park Hit-and-Run

Police sought a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian before speeding off in Baldwin Park on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The deadly hit-and-run took place about 5:30 p.m. in the 14600 block of Pacific Avenue, just east of Vineland Avenue, Baldwin Park Police Department Lt. Andy Velebil said.

The involved vehicle fled the scene, he said. A description of the car or the driver was not available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Officials described the victim as male and said he appeared to be an adult.

Anyone with information can reach Baldwin Park police at 626-960-1955.