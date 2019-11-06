Portion of Freeway Named for Sheriff’s Sergeant Killed in Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials on Wednesday renamed a stretch of the 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks in honor of a Ventura County Sheriff's Department sergeant who was among those killed during last year's mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

Sgt. Ronald Lee Helus proposed to his wife at the Borderline, loved ones said. Thursday marks the first anniversary of the attack that claimed his life, along with 11 others.

Other activities planned for Thursday include the dedication of a healing garden at Conejo Creek Park.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 6, 2019.