× Reports of Man With Gun at Mt. San Jacinto College Prompts Lockdown

Reports of a man with a gun on the Mt. San Jacinto College campus prompted a lockdown Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

Students and staff were told to shelter place shortly before 10 a.m. as Riverside County Sheriff’s SWAT team swept through the campus, searching for the armed man.

Authorities described the gunman as being between 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing a blue gray sweatshirt with an emblem, jeans and a red bandana.

No shots were fired during the hourslong lockdown and no injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The incident also prompted lockdowns at Clayton Record Jr. Elementary, SJ Leadership Academy and Betty Gibble Learning Center.

All classes at the San Jacinto Campus were cancelled, school officials said.

“If you are at the San Jacinto Campus, please remain locked down and shelter in place,” school officials told students and staff at about 12 p.m. “You will be notified of next steps. This is for your safety.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951-776-1099.

#SanJacinto At 9:27 AM, we received reports of a man with a gun at the Mt. San Jacinto College. The campus is on lockdown and we have several LE personnel on scene. Stay out of area and follow LE’s instructions. This is a fluid situation and no reports of injuries at this time. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 6, 2019